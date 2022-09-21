BLUEFIELD – West Virginia American Water extended a precautionary boil water notice Wednesday for about 14 customers on Lebanon Street in Bluefield.
The advisory had to be extended after a second shut down of the water main needed to complete the repairs to the line. Service was restored to the area about 10 a.m. Customers will be notified of the advisory's extension by the American Water emergency notification system.
Customers are asked to boil water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to full boil for a minimum of a minute, then cool before use.
For more information, contact West Virginia American Water's customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
