The Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil water notice as of June 8, for the town of Egeria. According to the advisory, there is a high probability that the water is contaminated due to a main line break. Cool Ridge PSD is working to repair. Testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination at this time. The PSD is working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
For more information call the Customer Servce at 304-683-4090 or PO Box 1286 Sophia, WV 25921. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.