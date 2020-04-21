The Green Valley-Glenwood PSD Bullltail Plant has issued a boil water notice as of April 21, for the Mercer Mall Road from the Mercer Mall. According to the advisory, there is a high probability that the water is contaminated due to a water main line leaking. A section of the line was replaced and fixed. Testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination at this time.
The PSD anticipates that the problem will be corrected by April 27, 2020. Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
For more information call the Green Valley/Glenwood PSD at 304-425-5678 or PO Box 156, Bluefield, WV, 24701. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.
