BLUEFIELD — West Virginia American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday, Feb. 18 for approximately 20 customers on the 600 block of Albemarle St. in Bluefield. The advisory follows a main break, which crews have repaired. Customers will be notified of the advisory by the CodeRED emergency notification system.
West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:
• Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water.
• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking
• Provide pets with boiled water after cooling
• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled water or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;
• Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries
Once service is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice, company officials said. Water should be boiled for a minimum of one minute, then cooled until use.
For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
