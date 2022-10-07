PRINCETON — The State of West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Public Health, and the Office of Environmental Health Services has re-issued a boil water advisory for the Pinnacle Water Association in McComas and the and the Hiawatha Water Association in Hiawatha.
The initial advisory for the Pinnacle Water Association was issued on January 5, 2012; and the initial advisory for the Hiawatha Water Association was issued June 30, 2006. Both advisories are being re-issued due to a failure to monitor the drinking water and a lack of a certified operator.
While this advisory is in effect, consumers are advised to boil their drinking water (a full rolling boil) for at least one minute prior to drinking, using for cooking, or hygienic purposes such as hand washing, bathing, or toothbrushing. The advisory remains in effect until further notice.
