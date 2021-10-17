PRINCETON — The Mercer County Board of Health is holding a public comment hearing on the countywide mask mandate on Monday afternoon as part of a requirement of a new state law giving county commissioners final say on new actions by the board.
Members of the board last month issued a mask mandate because of the surge of COVID cases in the county, requiring masks in all public indoor buildings as well as outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. The mandate is set to expire on Oct. 22.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said it’s up to commissioners as to what comes next after the public hearing.
“We will review the comments from the public hearing and the information we have on the current Covid situation,” he said. “We will form our recommendations to the County Commissioners and they will vote whether to continue the mask mandate or let it expire on Friday, October 22.”
The board of health meets Wednesday, Oct. 20.
County commissions have the authority to either accept or reject decisions made by the board of health after legislation passed earlier this year giving the commissioners in each county oversight of health boards.
Part of the requirements in that process is to hold a public hearing on new board actions and make a decision within 30 days of the board of heath approval, which came on Sept. 22 in this case.
At that September meeting, Topping reviewed the COVID numbers in the county,
“We need to do something in this county to slow this thing down,” he told board members, explaining that the county had been averaging 56 new cases a day and seen 17 COVID-related deaths already in September, with 924 new cases in August and 1,186 in September.
Topping also said hospitals and health care workers were “overwhelmed” because of the influx of patients from the surge.
County Health Officer Dr. Rick Sabol said he was for the mask mandate “100 percent.”
“We have to go back to masking and social distancing,” he said.
Four of the five board members agreed and passed the mask mandate.
The board has no way to enforce the mandate, but members expressed optimism that people would follow it voluntarily considering the seriousness of the situation.
County commissioners were also at that meeting, with two commissioners, Greg Puckett and Bill Archer, voicing support for the board of health action.
Since then, however, new numbers of COVID cases have dropped sharply.
Topping said last week the September daily average of new COVID cases was 61, but in the first 12 days of October had fallen to 30.
He attributed the drop, at least in part, to the mask mandate.
Statewide, the numbers are dropping as well, but more gradually.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week the Delta surge peak was reached in mid-September and the number of new cases keeps trending downward.
The public hearing on the mask mandate will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Forest Products Gardner Center off I-77 at Exit 14.
