BLUEFIELD — The body of a Mercer County man who was reported missing in December 2021 was found Wednesday after a search was conducted by local deputies and tracking specialists from Blacksburg, Va.
Robert Poore, 39, of Sandlick Road was last seen by his mother about 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021. Using leads from Poore’s cellphone, investigators narrowed their focus to an area off Sandlick Road, said Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
“We found Mr. Poore deceased (Wednesday) in a wooded area approximately one-half mile from his residence on Sandlick Road,” Christian said.
The cause of death cannot be determined until an autopsy is conducted, but foul play is not suspected, Christian said.
Christian thanked Tracking Specialist Rob Speiden and Operational Tracker Joel Serrano with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Group for their help along with Detective Joe Parks for staying on the case.
The Princeton Rescue Squad assisted Wednesday with the search.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
