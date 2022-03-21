TAZEWELL, Va. — Authorities in Tazewell County have located the body of a man who had been missing since September of last year.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office received information on September 30, 2021, from an outside source that there was a man, Brandon Schools, possibly missing from the Pounding Mill area, Major Harold Heatley chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said in a prepared statement Monday.
“We contacted Mr. Schools brother, Robert Schools, and obtained information about his missing brother,” Heatley said in the press release. “He was last seen a month prior walking down the road on Harbor Street in Pounding Mill at the end of August 2021.”
Heatley said Brandon Schools, 36, did not have a permanent residence but stayed with various family and friends from Smyth County and into Tazewell County.
“So the investigation led to various counties, as well as, out of state,” Hieatt said. “His information was entered into state and nationwide systems, and DNA was taken from family members and sent off to provide us with a working DNA match to enter into various search institutions who work on identifying remains.”
Heatley said search warrants and court orders were obtained for bank records, social media, and other things linked to Schools in an attempt to see if he or someone else was using any of those items.
“Our detectives conducted multiple interviews and searched many different locations of the county, and during the investigation information was given to our detective division about an area of caves where they were told he may go sometimes and stay for periods of time,” Heatley said. “Using that information Captain Davis, of the 911 center, and Captain Turley, of the detective division, put together a search this past Saturday which consisted of 47 people from 10 various search and rescue organizations, including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Black Diamond Search and Rescue, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, and Rescue 7. These teams are mostly volunteer organizations with specially trained individuals to locate lost people in wilderness, wooded, and rural areas. Horseback trackers and cadaver dogs were also part of the search teams to aid in the search”
During the search, Heatley said a body was discovered that officials were able to identify as Brandon Schools.
“From the investigation of the scene, along with statements he had made when he was last seen, it would appear that Mr. Schools had taken his own life before the sheriff’s office had received information that he was missing,” Heatley said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his children and family members on their loss” Sheriff Brian Hieatt added in the prepared statement. “Although this was a sad ending to our months of searching, at least the family does not have to continue to wonder where he is or what happened to him. They will now be able to lay him to rest.”
“I want to thank our 911 Center, all the rescue organizations who came to Tazewell County and volunteered their time, as well as, all the detectives and deputies who worked so hard to find a conclusion to this case.” Captain Neil Turley, of the detective division added. “I also want to thank the Alexander Memorial United Methodist Church for making sure all of our searchers were fed and taken care of. This weekend was truly a joint mission to find Mr. Schools.”
