BASTIAN, Va. — Whether foul play was involved had yet to be determined Thursday after an unattended death was discovered in Bland County, Va. at a vacant lot near Interstate 77.
Motorists traveling along I-77 could see members of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office and members of the Bland County Sheriff’s Office while they worked in a crime scene that was set up after human remains were found.
At 8:42 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police was notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of I-77, Exit 58, in Bastian,Va., according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
Cruisers belonging to the state police and the sheriff’s office blocked off Arrowhead Drive while the crime scene investigation was underway. Officers wearing protective suits and other protective gear including masks and gloves could be seen as they worked.
“The remains, which appear to be that of a female, were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to the BP Station,” Geller stated. “The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.”
A cause of death had not been determined Thursday.
“Because we are still waiting for the preliminary autopsy to be conducted, we are not in a position to say if we suspect foul play is related to the unattended death,” Geller added.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov, Geller said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
