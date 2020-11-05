BASTIAN, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Bastian, Va. area.
The body was discovered near Exit 58 off Interstate 77 in the Bastian, Va. area, according to a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police.
Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police, said the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating what she called an unattended death in Bland County.
Geller said at 8:42 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 5), Virginia State Police was notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.
Geller said the remains, which appear to be that of a female, were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to the BP Station. She said the body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
Geller said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Investigators with the Virginia State Police are still on the scene near Exit 58.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
