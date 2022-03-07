RAVEN, Va. – An investigation was continuing Monday after a body was found along the Clinch River in Tazewell County, and later identified.
Found Saturday along the Clinch River in the Raven area, the body was identified as that of Rebecca Stacy, no age or address available, according to Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.
The body was sent to the Virginia State Medical Examiner, and the investigation was continuing, Heatley said.
The sheriff's office did not have reports about Stacy being missing, according to Heatley. Additional information had not been released Monday.
