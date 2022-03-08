RAVEN, Va. — An investigation was continuing Monday after a woman’s body was discovered March 5 along the Clinch River in Tazewell County and later identified.
The case began about 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 when two people waived down a deputy and reported that they had spotted a body in the water, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt. Detectives with the sheriff’s office were notified.
The Richlands Rescue Squad helped retrieve the body. Squad members had to go down an embankment to reach the river, Hieatt said.
Later, the body was identified as Rebecca Lynn Stacy, 41, of Honaker, Va., Hieatt stated.
“From what we can estimate, she may have been in the water two or three days,” he said.
Investigators did not see any “obvious cause of death,” and the body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner for an autopsy, Hieatt said.
The investigation was continuing Monday.
