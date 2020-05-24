BLAND, Va. — An investigation started Saturday after a body was found in a ditch along a road in Bland County, Va.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is conducting an unattended death investigation in Bland County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
The VSP was notified at 12:25 p.m. about a body that was discovered in a ditch along Wilderness Road, east of Interstate 77. Investigators were still processing the scene Saturday afternoon and working to determine the nature and circumstances related to the death of the male, Geller said.
“The body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination and positive identification,” Geller said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or contact the division by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Greg Jordan
