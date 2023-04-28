By JEFF HARVEY
for the Daily Telegraph
GREEN VALLEY — The first Mercer County Board of Health meeting under the combined leadership of Dr. Daniel Wells and Gene Buckner saw several items discussed Wednesday.
After the agenda was approved with a change calling for guest speakers to be moved up on the agenda from this meeting forward and the minutes from the March meeting were approved, board member Nicole Coeburn moved, with a second by Jason Conner, to formally welcome Buckner to the board.
A subsequent motion by Coeburn with a second by Conner appointed Buckner to the position of Vice Chair vacated by Stacey Hicks earlier this year.
Wells said, “We’re really privileged that (Buckner) agreed to join us. He’ll be a big asset going forward.”
In terms of the Mercer County Health Center Clinic, Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen said March saw 230 visits as compared to 134 visits in March 2022.
COVID cases in Mercer County were 29 in March, with monovalent doses of vaccine no longer available but bivalent vaccines still available.
Hepatitis C cases were 21 in March, with 53 for the year to date.
Allen said the Mercer County Health Department was working with Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center to administer Hepatitis A and B shots.
As for the mobile clinic, Allen said it would be appearing in Oakvale today with plans in discussion for appearances at Princeton’s Summer Fest and Autumn Fest and Bluefield’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival and First Fridays.
Wells asked about contacting the Mercer County Board of Education for a proposal for the health department to provide sports physicals.
As for a storage building for the mobile clinic, Buckner said he had measured the clinic and was ready to do site preparation. On motion of Coeburn with a second by Conner, the board voted to spend up to $25,000 on the project.
