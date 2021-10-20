The Mercer County Board of Health has voted to extend the current countywide mask mandate for 60 days.
After a 3-2 vote for the extension during the board’s meeting today, the final decision on the mandate will now go to the County Commission, which will need to meet in an emergency meeting by Friday, since that is the day the current mandate is set to expire.
Board members Stacey Hicks, Robb Williams and Nicole Coeburn voted for the extension and Dr. Randy Maxwell and Dr. Daniel Wells voted against it.
Under a new state law, county commissioners have 30 days to approve decisions by the board of health, and since the 30-day mandate, which went into effect on Sept. 22, expires Friday, the ball is now in the commissioners’ court to either accept the board’s recommendation for the extension or reject it.
If commissioners reject it, then the current mandate will expire on Friday and not be extended.
“I make a motion to extend it for 60 days and send it to the county commission,” Hicks said. “They can overturn it if they want to.”
Much of the discussion about the issue among board members centered on Hicks’ stand that it’s the board of health’s responsibility to do what is in the best interest of the health of county residents and whether that means a mandate or a recommendation.
Wells contended the board should only recommend because any mandate cannot be enforced anyway, and people will do what they choose with or without a mandate.
Wells said the board’s role should be to recommend and educate, not mandate
But Hicks said in his role as president and CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad he sees firsthand the impact of COVID and wearing a mask helps prevent spreading it.
Hicks said the board’s priority is the health impact, and the county commission in its new role of overseeing the board’s’ decisions can take other things, like how the decision may impact businesses, into consideration.
Board members are unpaid volunteers, he said, and commissioners are paid elected officials.
“They can reject it,” he said.
Board members did not disagree with what each was saying about the importance of wearing masks.
Hicks also pointed out that nobody showed up at a public hearing about the mandate Monday and no one attended today’s board meeting to speak either for it or against it.
“That told me the community agrees with what we are doing,” he said.
Board members also discussed criticism of holding that public hearing in the middle of the afternoon at the Forest Products facility off I-77 Exit 14.
“If you care enough about it, you make the time,” Wells said.
Williams, who used to be a member of the Bluefield City Board, said people always complain about the time a meeting is held regardless of the time.
