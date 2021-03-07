BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Board of Health has approved the recommendation of a new county medical director in wake of the resignation of Dr. Steven Stefancic.
“We have recommended Dr. Rick Sabol to Dr. Ayne Amjad for approval,” said Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Amjad is the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health and gives final approval of county health officers, but Topping sees no issue with the board of health’s unanimous decision on Sabol.
Sabol, a Mercer County native and resident who is currently working as contract physician in Keyser, was the medical officer for the Princeton Rescue Squad for 15 years, Topping said.
“He is a good one with a lot of experience,” he said, adding that the board approved Sabol during an executive session Friday, moving quickly after the resignation.
“We hate to see Steven go,” Topping said of Stefancic. “He came in at a time the health department really needed guidance from a medical professional.”
Topping said Stefancic, an emergency room physician at Princeton Community Hospital, was volunteering his time and resigned because of time demands and family commitments.
Stefancic stepped in last year in August during a turbulent time at the health department.
After the department’s slow and often confusing start in dealing with the pandemic, friction among some staff members and the board led to the sudden resignation of board chair Dr. Robert Stevens and medical director Dr. Kathy Wides as well as the retirement of administrator Susan Kadar.
Stefancic replaced Wides in August 2020 and public health nurse Brenda Donithan was interim administrator until Topping, a former board member, was named permanent administrator recently.
Three new board members have also come on board since last year.
“He took the bull by the horns,” Topping said of Stefancic’s leadership. “He did a lot of things in a short period of time that helped the health department out. Some of the things he initiated have now gone into the state’s system.”
Stefancic spoke during one of Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic virtual briefings on a mobile vaccine clinic he designed to reach rural areas, a model the state could emulate, Justice said.
“He did a wonderful job,” Topping said. “He did not get a dime for what he did. He worked many, many hours on his own to help the health department with just ‘thank you’s.’”
Topping said that the board is actively trying to find a way to offer a stipend to medical directors.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.