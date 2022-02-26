GREEN VALLEY — A medical marijuana dispensary is planning to locate in Green Valley but must first obtain approval of the location from members of the Mercer County Board of Health, who don’t think the approval should be their responsibility.
The question of whether the board will okay the location of the Greenlight Dispensary is still up in the air because the request for approval has been sent to the Mercer County Commission, the entity, board members say, that should make the decision.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, board chair, spoke to the commissioners earlier this month, telling them to consider taking the responsibility since the location of the dispensary itself is a business decision and has nothing to do with public health.
Maxwell said the state may require the board of health to make the decision, but he asked commissioners to reach out to delegates to change that.
During the board’s meeting Thursday, Maxwell said he received no feedback from the commission.
“That is a county commission’s decision,” said board Vice Chair Stacey Hicks. “They are elected officials … and should make decisions based on business. We are a county health department. I don’t believe we should be in the business of approving locations. That is not our job.”
Board member Robb Williams agreed.
“It has nothing to do with this board,” he said.
Hicks made a motion to send the request for approval to the county commission, which was passed unanimously.
“We can do that but it may come back to us,” Maxwell said. “If we have to make a decision, we will.”
Commission President Gene Buckner said it most likely will be returned to the health board.
“We can take a look at it,” he said. “But we can’t make a decision. That’s up to them. We will have a discussion about it and move on.”
Buckner said it is a state Code issue and the decision was legally given to the board of health to make.
“They want us to take it up because it’s affecting other property owners,” he said, but at this point the commissioners’ hands are tied. “I don’t think we have a leg to stand on.”
Buckner said the process is under the auspices of the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) and he has talked to legislators about it but does not know if they will pursue changing the law.
The only restrictions on location of a medical cannabis dispensary are that it cannot be within 1,000 feet of a day care center or school (public or private), Maxwell said, adding that the board of health does not have to approve of a location for other proximity-restricted businesses like a video poker facility or bar.
Greenlight Dispensary already has completed work on the building, located on Expert Circle off Glenwood Road in Princeton beside the Rt. 460 and Courthouse Road intersection. The store has a sign that says it plans to open this spring.
The national company, which already has more than 15 dispensaries around the country, is also planning a dispensary for Highland Avenue in Bluefield between Bluefield Avenue and Rt. 52.
Two nearby property owners at the Princeton site told the board at the Thursday meeting they were concerned about the dispensary locating in that specific area because of limited parking, increased traffic congestion at a busy intersection and possible detrimental impact on property values.
The board of health approved allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the county in December 2020 after the state made the use of cannabis to treat a variety of medical issues legal. Anyone who uses medical marijuana must obtain a prescription from a doctor who is certified to write them.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
