PRINCETON — The administrator of the Mercer County Health Department is penning a letter to legislators requesting they oppose two related bills that would essentially give county commissions more control over the boards of health.
“These bills (Senate Bill 12 and House Bill 2015) are running through rather rapidly,” Roger Topping, health department administrator, told members of the board of health on Wednesday, adding that the bills would put “restrictions” on the board of health.
Currently, the board has relative autonomy, with the county commission appointing board members after the board submits recommendations but no authority over public health decisions made by the board.
However, the bills would give commissioners the authority to approve any new rule or an amended old rule the board of health adopts or changes. it would also require a public comment period for new rules or changes.
“Within 45 days of receiving the proposed new or amended rules the county commission or appointing authority shall either approve or disapprove all or part of the amendments and modifications and for any portion of the amendments not approved shall specify the reason or reasons for disapproval,” the Senate bill says. “Any portions of the amendments or modifications not approved may be revised and resubmitted.”
That authority to approve could be waived during a public health emergency.
The commissioners would also have the authority to remove a board of health member, a process that now is in the hands of the board.
Another stipulation in the bill says that if the Governor declared a statewide public health emergency, “the Governor may direct the state health officer to develop emergency policies and guidelines that each of the local health departments responding to the emergency must comply with in response to the public health emergency.”
“I vehemently oppose this bill and expressed that to our (Mercer County) legislators,” Topping said, adding that the bill is being pushed by “those individuals that own the small gambling parlors and bingo parlors.”
“They want the people to be able to smoke in the facilities and they don’t want the health departments to rule against them,” he said, referring to clean air ordinances in some counties that prohibit indoor smoking in any business open to the public. “They want the control given to the county commission.”
But Topping said the board of health is there to do what it can to protect the “overall health of the county” and any interference in that purpose and autonomy would be “very detrimental to our health departments.”
“Personally, I am opposed to it,” said Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell of the proposed legislation, asking other board members if the letter in opposition should be sent.
They agreed and asked Topping to write the letter.
State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District), one of the Senate bill’s co-sponsors, said he is taking another look at the wording and it may have to be amended.
“I thought I understood the premise of the bill,” he said when he was asked to sign on, which, to him, primarily related to giving a local elected body the authority to replace board members they appoint if it were needed.
Swope said he looked at this aspect of the bill after the ‘hullabaloo” at the Mercer County Health Department last year when the board chair and health officer resigned, and the administrator retired, all at the same time and after considerable criticism on how the department was run and how it was handling the pandemic.
“It exposed the fact that the health department board members appointed by the county commission are for life (only other members of the board of health can remove them),” he said, with the commission not have any authority to remove board members they appointed.
The county commission should be able to, with cause, remove a board of health member, he said. “That part of the bill I am in favor of.”
Swope said he also sees no issue with the statewide emergency aspect of having uniform response in all counties.
However, Swope said he is not sure about giving county commissions any authority over decisions made by the board regarding public health.
“I will investigate the bill and amend it if I need to,” he said.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said he supports the bill.
“I don’t have any quarrel with it,” he said. “I have been supportive of that concept for awhile. The board of health is not responsible to the voters. The county commission is.”
Gearheart said the county commission has to consider all sides of anything that affects residents, including decisions related to public health, because aspects like the impact on the economy, businesses, jobs and taxes must be considered along with public health concerns.
“They are an elected body charged with making decisions in regard to the county government and that includes the board of health...” he said. “I think it’s perfectly the way it should happen. The buck would stop with them.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also former member of the board of health, is opposed to the bill, and earlier this week expressed that opposition to the West Virginia Senate Health Subcommittee.
“I know the value of public health being autonomous,” he said. “The board should have the authority to do what is in the best interest of the health of residents.”
Puckett said politics should not play a role in that, especially considering everything the health department does and how underfunded and short-staffed it has always been.
“This is the reason why I’m increasingly perplexed at why the legislature, during a time when we should be focused more on protections of our public, would consider bills that would inevitably roll back health and safety measures locally,” he said. “County commissions and city councils already appoint individuals to the boards of health. These boards exist to de-politicize public health. They make a myriad of rules and regulations involving emergency preparedness, environmental and community health.”
Puckett said they are “detailed, complex rules, informed by evidence, data, and national guidelines.”
“Having once served on our own local board, I can assure you that there is no greater challenge than protecting the public health,” he said. “However, this bill adds undue burden on local public health leaders in an effort to limit the power of boards of health.”
Puckett agreed with Swope that local health departments should work in coordination with the state Bureau of Public Health in a statewide emergency response situation.
But as far as county commissions being involved any more than they already are, that is not the way to go.
“Public health should remain autonomous,” he said. “Period.”
Puckett said the state County Commission Association opposes the bill and he is also concerned about possible legal liability of county commissions being involved in public heath decisions.
“As a commissioner, it is my job to help build strength and resilience in my community,” he said. “Allowing a commission oversight puts us at a greater risk of legal recourse that is covered under the current code to protect departments. If there are lawsuits, local boards of health are covered under statute, and have long overcome legal challenges that, if changed, could put counties at greater risk for legal liability.”
Senate Bill 12 was scheduled for first reading Thursday. House Bill 2015 was scheduled for a second reading today.
If both bills pass, each will be sent to the other body to try to work out a final version.
