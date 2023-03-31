GREEN VALLEY — The last Mercer County Board of Health meeting for outgoing members Dr. Randy Maxwell and Stacey Hicks saw the mobile clinic as the primary topic of discussion.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen said the mobile clinic, which went into operation earlier this month, would be in use at the Lerona United Methodist Church on April 6, and at the Hardy Street Recreational Park in Bluefield on April 11 and then the Oakvale Ruritan on April 28.
She added that there had been preliminary discussions about either building a building or ordering a pre-made one to store the mobile clinic.
As of February, state deaths from COVID-19 were six.
“COVID is still a viable disease and should be treated with caution,” Hicks said.
In other business, the Mercer County Health Department:
• Conducted 31 food-service establishment inspections with nine follow-up inspections in February.
• Saw 277 patients in the clinic in February as compared to 172 in February 2022.
• Demonstrated a broadcast commercial for the clinic.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
