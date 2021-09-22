BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Board of Health has approved a mask mandate for all indoor public buildings in the county, effective immediately.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping asked the board to consider the mask mandate at its meeting Wednesday because of the growing number of COVID cases in the county and the associated deaths.
The board passed the motion unanimously to require masks be worn inside public buildings, including restaurants, schools and businesses. Greenbrier County made the same move last week.
“We need to do something in this county to slow this thing down,” Topping told board members, explaining that the county has been averaging 56 new cases a day recently and has seen 17 COVID-related deaths already in September.
County Health Office Dr. Rick Sabol said he is for the mask mandate “100 percent.”
“We have to go back to masking and social distancing,” he said.
The mandate also requires masking outside where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Board member Stacey Hicks, who is also President and CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad, said he agrees with the mandate.
“We have got to do something,” he said. “Wearing masks is inconvenient, but it beats dying.”
Robb Williams, also a board member, said the health department must do “all we can to keep as many people as safe as possible. As a health board we have to do what we think is right.”
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said he is “not a fan” of masks or mandates but he does think the masks help and he, as well as the others, also emphasized again how crucial it is to get vaccinated to stop the pandemic.
The mandate will be revisited on Oct. 27 after a public forum is held. A date for the forum has not yet been set.
Members of the County Commission were all at the meeting as well. They will have to approve the action within 30 days.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said there has to be a mask mandate “throughout the entire county,” pointing out the Delta variant is 17 times more contagious than the original coronavirus.
Commissioner Bill Archer said the mandate is “difficult to enforce,” but most people will comply
“I applaud the health department for taking this stand,” he said.
Hicks said he also thinks most people will comply.
“The majority of people will do what is right,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
