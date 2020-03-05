PRINCETON — Local schools are maintaining efforts to prevent the spread of flu-like illnesses among while encouraging parents and guardians to keep their children at home if they are sick, school officials said Wednesday.
The Mercer County Board of Education issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about procedures being used to control the spread of any flu-like cases.
“Due to the incidences of flu-like viruses continuing to spread across Mercer County, it is important that we continue to be diligent in our observation of children and continue to take steps to slow or stop the spread of respiratory infections,” according to the board of education’s statement.
“As a result, Mercer County Schools will continue to follow the guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) on flu or flu-like illnesses. If a student becomes ill, we will take the student to an isolated area separated from the other children and contact the parents and/or guardians. Additionally, we will continue to work with children to encourage frequent hand washing,” school officials said.
Parents and guardians are being encouraged to keep their children at home if they exhibit flu-like symptoms
According to the CDC, symptoms of the influenza or the flu include: fever or feeling feverish/chills; coughing; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle or body aches; headaches; fatigue (tiredness); and some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. Not everyone with the flu will have a fever.
Flu shots are still available at the Mercer County Health Department, Public Health Nurse Becky Walker, RN, said.
“We’re still seeing a few people coming in and getting their flu shots,” she said. “It’s not too late. They can still continue to come in.”
The health department’s clinic was receiving plenty of visits from people with flu-like symptoms, but the number of visits has been decreasing, Walker said.
“Yes, yes, quite a bit,” she recalled when asked if the clinic had been seeing flu cases. “Some had Flu A, B, and some people had both Flu A and B; and definitely from the schools. I’ve gotten some reports of children having it. I am seeing a decrease in some of the numbers from the schools there.”
