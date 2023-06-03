By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON – Floppy ears, a wrinkly face and puppy eyes complement a super-sensitive nose that will soon be helping the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department find missing people and track fleeing felons.
Bogart — Bo for short — is a 13-week-old male bloodhound now being trained as the department’s new K-9 specialist in tracking by scent. Bo visited the Bluefield Daily Telegraph recently with his handler, Cpl. J.A. Conner.
“I’ve had him for approximately a month,” Conner said as Bo used his already deep bloodhound bark and sniffed out the newsroom. “I got him at the end of April when he was about 9 weeks old. Obviously, he’ll be doing tracking and trailing, human scent whether on a criminal or on a search and rescue situation where we have a juvenile or an elderly person, something along those lines.”
The sheriff’s department acquired Bo from dog breeder Shelly Dixon of Ohio, Conner said.
“She breeds them out of Ohio and she has several dogs in the state. I think she actually has close to 90 percent of the bloodhounds in the state right now,” he recalled. “Our dogs that come from her, she has actually several others across the country as well, all the way from here to California and even some in other countries.
Dixon attends K-9 seminars in West Virginia and some in Ohio. Conner said that he had dealt directly with her and trained with her on multiple occasions. She brought Bo to West Virginia during the last state K-9 seminar in Beckley.
Bloodhounds have characteristics which make them especially good at tracking both missing persons and felons.
“I think everybody is familiar with bloodhounds as far as their scent tracking ability goes,” Conner stated. “They just have a different build, a different demeanor in them as far as the scent tracking ability, so they have a greater ability to track on the scent. They will track it further or track an older scent, a prolonged scent for a longer period of time.”
Bo’s sense of smell goes well beyond the capabilities of any human nose. When visiting schools, Conner tells the students the difference between what they would smell when somebody’s baking a pizza and what a bloodhound like Bo would smell instead. A human will smell the pizza, but a bloodhound can smell each topping on that pizza and tell them apart.
“The way I describe it to them is if you go into a house and your significant other or your parents is cooking a pizza, you can smell the pizza. He goes into a house and he can smell everything that’s on the pizza. He smells all the scents individually,” Conner said. “Once he’s trained — he’s obviously still in the training stage — but once he’s trained, we can actually do scent discrimination with these dogs, which is a different circumstance to the way a lot of other dogs are trained.”
Conner said if he took a “scent item” or some article from a person and presented it to Bo, he could sort through an office and “indicate,” or pick out, that one person.
“And it’s scent discrimination, and what it allows us to do is go into a building and get an individual indication on one person in the building if there’s multiple people inside,” he explained.
Bo is friendly, but he wears a harness when he’s on duty, Conner said. Then he knows it’s time to focus. And when Bo’s working, Conner does not let people talk to him or pet him. Those actions could make Bo think he’s found the person he’s searching for. When he finds his person, he jumps on him or her.
Maintaining focus is part of Bo’s training, Conner stated. He’s being trained to ignore the scent of food and scents left behind by other dogs or wildlife so he will stay focused on his quarry.
Bo will be able to help find missing persons or missing children. If a person the deputies are seeking ran into a large store or some other place with multiple people, Bo will have the training to look for him or her specifically, Conner said.
Chasing down and apprehending suspects by biting and tackling them is not part of Bo’s training.
“He will only do scent detection. He will only do tracking and trailing,” Conner said. “He only does human tracking and trailing. He’ll be single purpose, so tracking and trailing is all he does.”
Bo’s tracking abilities will allow him to trace a missing person even if the scent trail isn’t completely fresh. For example, an elderly person with dementia could leave a home unnoticed and, if they walk a steady pace, can cover multiple miles before they are missed, he said. A bloodhound like Bo can narrow down the search area. Instead of having to search a 2-mile area round the missing person’s home, Bo can track that person’s trail on a straight line.
How long it takes to train a bloodhound depends on the dog. Conner said his first bloodhound started tracking after about seven months of training. Bo could go on duty even sooner.
“I’m pretty confident that probably in the six month timeframe we’ll be able to start live scenarios with him,” he added. When Bo’s not on duty, he will be living with Conner and his family.
“He will come home with me every day. I spend more time with him than I do my family,” he said. “Me and him spend every hour of the day together.”
The fact Bo’s training does not include apprehending suspects makes him better suited for visiting schools and other public places.
“He does have the ability to go in and interact with the children and stuff like that,” Conner said. “With other dogs, dogs that are multipurpose and they do apprehension and things like that, even if it’s a dog that has a good demeanor, you still have to be alert where in a situation with him. He (Bo) has no apprehension. He’s not trained in any form of apprehension or anything like that, so he has an opportunity to go in and interact with the kids.”
Bloodhounds are loved for their floppy ears and wrinkly faces. Those same features also help them with their tracking.
“The ears catch the scent. The wrinkles in his face catch the scent. It just gathers it in front of their face,” Conner said.
Besides tracking lost children, lost elderly people and fleeing suspects, Bo can also use his tracking skills when hunters get lost. If a hunter gets lost or falls while out in the woods, Bo will be able to help find them.
“If we can locate a vehicle, he can track from the vehicle to where they walked to a tree stand or a ground blind or something along those lines,” Conner said. “He still does criminal as well, he’s not specifically search and rescue. If it’s a scenario where a human can be tracked, he’ll run the track.”
K-9s like Bo are certified annually through the West Virginia Police K-9 Association. And while Bo is friendly and happy to meet people, he will soon be a working K-9 for the sheriff’s department. His training is now focused on that goal.
“I don’t want him to be distracted by food. I don’t want him to be distracted by people,” Conner said. “I want him to be focused on what he’s doing at that time.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.