BLUEWELL – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved an emergency rate increase to sewer rates at the Bluewell Public Service District, according commission documents obtained Friday.
On July 14, the commission staff recommended tha the commission approve an emergency interim rate increase of 8.09 percent for the Bluewell Public Service District, according to an order from the PSC. These interim rates will generate around $26,527 in additional cash. This will cover the cash operating requirements of $344,268 and provide a surplus of $10,051.
Under the rate increase, consumers using 2,000 gallons of sewer service per month will pay $7.36 for every 1,000 gallons, according to the PSC's order.
Customers using 8,000 gallons per month will pay$6,64 per 1,000 gallons; 10,000 gallons per month will pay $6.07 per 1,000 gallons; 20,000 gallons per month will pay $5.70 per 1,000 gallons; and 40,000 gallons per month will pay $4.97 per 1,000 gallons. No bill will be rendered for less than $14.72 a month, according to the PSC's order.
"These rates are interim only and may be increased, decreased or left unchanged at the conclusion of this rate increase case," according to the PSC's order.
