BLUEWELL — About 338 people will benefit from a public service district water project that is receiving USDA grants through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
The Trump Administration announced Monday that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $14 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in six rural West Virginia communities. This is part of a national announcement where USDA is investing $462 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure that will benefit 467,000 residents in 44 states.
One of these entities, the Bluewell Public Service District, is receiving Rural Development investment of more than $2 million in a loan and $962,000 in grant funds to extend the district’s water distribution system to the Browning-Lambert Mountain and Montcalm areas in Mercer County to provide 338 residents with public water service, according to the announcement Monday.
This project will consist of installing 51,200 linear feet of water main, 28 fire hydrants, two pressure reducing stations, 125 meters, three water pressure pumping systems, and other related work.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small cities and towns,” Rural Development State Director Kris Warner said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities because in West Virginia we know that when rural America thrives all of America thrives.”
County Commissioner Bill Archer said that the Region I Planning & Development Council has been working on the Bluewell area project.
“Wow, that’s gotten off the ground,” Archer said after hearing about the funding. “That’s fantastic. I’ve heard from many people up in there who have suffered because their wells have gone dry in recent years and they have very nice homes. Throughout the years I have visited some of those people and it would be great to get public water to those folks.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
