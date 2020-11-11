PRINCETON — A man who bludgeoned a puppy to death in front of an elementary school and months later led police on a high-speed chase while out on bond was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Mercer County Circuit Court.
John Michael Wimmer, 26, of Bluewell, pleaded guilty in August to felony animal cruelty as well as a felony charge of fleeing police with reckless indifference. Judge William Sadler sentenced Wimmer to one to five years in prison on each charge.
The animal cruelty charge stemmed from a Jan. 9 incident in which Wimmer beat a puppy to death in the yard of his apartment complex. The incident occurred in full view of Bluewell Elementary School where children were attending classes.
Wimmer and Justin McKinley Mitchelson, the puppy’s owner, told police at the scene that the puppy had consumed Lysol and had to be put out of its misery. A necropsy later performed by a Virginia Tech veterinarian showed the canine had pneumonia and worms, but it had not consumed anything toxic like Lysol.
Mitchelson, also of Bluewell, was also charged with felony animal cruelty.
Wimmer admitted to placing the puppy on a log and striking it with a piece of firewood. Animal control officers said at the time of the incident that the puppy was about 8 weeks old and weighed no more than 5 pounds.
At his previous hearing, Wimmer also pleaded guilty to fleeing police with reckless indifference, a felony charge from a separate case that occurred on March 13 while he was free on bond.
Wimmer’s grandmother, Louise Wimmer, spoke on his behalf during Tuesday’s hearing. She said her grandson grew up around animals and had great affection for them.
“John loves animals,” Louise Wimmer said. “He didn’t do this out of meanness.”
Louise Wimmer said the dog was sick, and her grandson killed it to “put the dog out of its misery.”
John Wimmer appeared to wipe away tears as his grandmother spoke.
Mere feet behind Louise Wimmer, in the audience of the courtroom, numerous community animal welfare advocates watched the proceedings closely.
“In no way is he a criminal,” Louise Wimmer said.
Defense attorney Ryan Flanigan said his client had “some criminal history, some history of drug abuse … and no structure in his life.”
Flanigan asked the court to place John Wimmer on probation, saying he would live with family and had an opportunity for employment.
“I ask the court to put him on probation and give him a chance to change his life,” Flanigan said.
John Wimmer began his remarks by apologizing to the court and the community.
“I’m not a bad person,” he said. “After these last 10 months of incarceration I’m ready to turn my life around.”
John Wimmer admitted to being a “severe drug addict,” and said he did much “soul searching” while incarcerated.
“My greatest achievement in life is going to be overcoming myself,” he said.
Prior to ordering a sentence, Judge Sadler noted John Wimmer had an extensive history of substance abuse and arrests.
“Mr. Wimmer will be difficult to supervise in the community due to his substance abuse,” Sadler said.
Sadler said he was also “suspicious” of John Wimmer’s claim that the puppy was sick when he beat it to death, and noted many community organizations are available to help take care of animals.
“Another thing I find disturbing is this was done in view of the school,” Sadler said.
Due to the nature of the act, Sadler said he felt probation “would degenerate the seriousness of the crime.”
Sadler then sentenced John Wimmer to one to five years on the animal cruelty charge and one to five years for fleeing police.
The animal cruelty case was investigated by Trooper First Class D.B. Whited with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
The state was represented by Lauren Lynch during Tuesday’s hearing.
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
