BLUEWELL — A new supermarket that opened last year to fill a vacancy which was created when another company moved out now has a pharmacy to meet its customers’ needs.
The new pharmacy at the Grants Supermarket in Bluewell is now open, pharmacist Dr. Daniel Wells stated.
“We opened for a soft opening of sorts in November,” he said Monday. “Now we’re fully open. Now we’ve got our insurance and we are now open.”
There are plans for a grand opening with the supermarket in April, Wells said. A dollar from every prescription transfer that is filled then will be donated to the Wade Center in Bluefield.
The grocery store’s new facility is a full-service pharmacy. Besides filling all prescriptions, the pharmacy also has natural supplements as well as cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract, Wells said.
“The main thing I was letting people know is that we’re local, we’re caring and we’re affordable,” he stated. “ I think our motto is curing with our care.”
Grants Supermarket took over the store space that was created when the Kroger grocery store closed last year. Ron Martin, co-owner of the Grants Supermarket in the region, said that the store already had space for a pharmacy.
“We had planned to do it,” he said. “It takes a long time to get the license.”
Martin said the company was glad to be offering the community a new service.
“We’re just happy to be working with Daniel to bring the people in Bluewell another pharmacy choice,” he stated.
