BLUEFIELD — Bluefield will soon have a healthcare facility in the downtown area.
Bluestone Health Inc. will open a full primary care center at 701 Bland Street, after the renovation of the Hawley Building.
The announcement was made by representatives of Bluestone and the City of Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority (BEDA).
Bluestone Health Inc. has acquired the Hawley Building from BEDA to open a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and the formal ownership assignment was completed at the Bluefield Arts Center Thursday morning.
“Today is an important day,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said in the announcement. “Access to quality healthcare is vital for the city and region and this is just another example of the progress being made to renovate Bluefield.”
Linda Hutchens, CEO of Bluestone Health Inc., spoke on behalf of the Bluestone Health Association Board of Directors.
“We are excited about working with the Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority Board of Directors and Jim Spencer to provide quality healthcare to not only Bluefield, WV, but the region,” she said. “Our goal is to be open in Summer 2021 and providing full primary care services. Our long-term goal is to provide urgent care at this location.”
Bill Cole, BEDA Chairman, said two of the best ways to attract more people to a downtown is to create jobs and have a healthcare provider.
“BEDA was created for the Intuit Project and other economic development efforts and the progress made since our first meeting in July 2019 is phenomenal,” he said. “Today is another great day in Bluefield.”
“Economic Development is a team sport and partnering with companies like Intuit, Alorica, and now the Bluestone Health Association makes positive things happen,” Spencer, who is BEDA Executive Director as well as the city’s director of economic and community development, said. “BEDA’s goal is to create a new economy in Bluefield and the region.”
Spencer said the project was made possible with the help of the Downtown Appalachia Redevelopment Initiative (DARI) at WVU for its technical support grant, which provided preliminary architectural planning services for the Hawley Building. The DARI is an Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Grant funded program facilitated by the Natural Capital Investment Fund in partnership with the Brownfield Assistance Center at WVU.
The announcement comes as renovations at the nearby Summit Bank Building on Federal Street, where Intuit/Alorica will open a Prosperity Hub, is nearing completion.
Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with technology information giant Inuit, has a goal of having up to 300 on board by Jan. 1 to move into the Prosperity Hub. Employees already working for the company were at the former AAA building on Commerce Street as renovations were ongoing at the Federal Street site. But they have been working from home because of the pandemic.
Employees work with customers of Intuit’s online products, Mint and QuickBooks. Mint is a personal financial management service and QuickBooks is an accounting software package for small and medium-sized businesses.
The plan is to eventually hire up to 500 employees.
The City of Bluefield has been busy adding additional parking spaces downtown.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
