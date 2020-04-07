BLUEFIELD — Traffic cones were set up Monday at the Bluefield Plaza off Cumberland Road to provide the second location for the Bluestone Health Center’s drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.
“We are doing the drive-through testing for the COVID-19,” said Linda Hutchens, chief executive officer of the Bluestone Health Association. “We are here at the parking lot beside of our Bluestone Family Practices here on Cumberland Road. We are here from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Monday).”
The first drive-through testing spot was at the Bluestone Health Association’s Kegley location on March 27.
Although this is the second drive-thru, Hutchens said four clinics are testing everyday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those four clinic locations are at Bluefield Plaza in Bluefield; Bluestone Health Center in Kegley; Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm; and Bluestone Health Center off Oakvale Road near Princeton.
The drive-through testing has been a big help for the health centers.
“It’s a lot easier,” Hutchens said. “It saves on your equipment that we have to wear. It’s much faster to do the drive-through.”
The process of testing still has not changed, though.
Sabrina Huffman, FMP-PC (Family Medical Practitioner), who was performing the tests along with a nurse, explained that process.
“For the drive-through testing, they will get screened by the nurse who will check their temperature and see what symptoms they have had or any exposure,” she said. “If they meet the CDC (Center for Disease Control) criteria then she sends them to me and my nurse. We will actually perform the tests. We do a flu swab and if it’s negative we pursue with the COVID-19 swab.”
“I also listen to their lung sounds and check their oxygen saturation and prescribe them antibiotics or other treatment if needed,” Huffman said.
The actual test can be very invasive, she stated.
“The swabs we are using right now are nasopharyngeal swabs, which is like a cotton tip applicator that goes very far back into the nasal passage into the throat,” she said. “It’s pretty invasive. It takes three to seven days to get those results back.”
A new test will soon be used by the Bluestone Health Association to help get results back quicker.
“The rapid tests that we have ordered are a finger-stick blood sample test, and we can get the results back in 15 minutes,” Huffman said. “Also, those tests will not just test if they have the virus now, but will also test if they have had at it previously and if they have built up antibodies against it.”
Huffman said the new tests “just came available for purchase and we had to get on a shipping schedule, but we are one of the first ones to get on that schedule. We have ordered several and as far as I know there are still more to be ordered, so they have not sold out of those as of yet.”
The test will not cost any more for the patient, she said.
Drive-through testing has been continuing at Princeton Community Hospital. People with a physician’s order can come to the hospital’s Parkview Center entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hospital started offering the drive-through testing on March 23.
As of April 5, PCH has tested a total of 165 people, with 141 testing negative for the virus. Twenty tests were pending and four had tested positive. The state Department of Health and Human Resources was listing four confirmed cases Monday in Mercer County.
Ten new people were tested at hospital’s drive-through on Monday.
Mercer Medical Group Primary Care and Athens Medical Center, which are both owned by PCH, are offering testing to people who are unsure if they need a test, but don’t have a doctor. Mercer Medical Group Primary Care can be reached at 304-487-7936 and Athens Medical Center can be reached at 304-384-7325.
Contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com and Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
