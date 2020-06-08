PRINCETON — A $150,000 grant from the West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is helping a Mercer County hiking trail project take some steps forward.
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) Secretary Byrd White recently announced 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants, worth $7,414,975 in total, for projects in 27 West Virginia counties.
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the WVDOT and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trails. A $150,000 grant for the Bluestone River Trail in Mercer County project was among the awards.
The Bluestone River Trail previously received a $150,000 state grant, which has not yet been used, for trail design, County Commissioner Bill Archer said Friday. The new $150,000 grant will be spent on the trail’s construction.
Previous ideas for the trail included getting right-of-ways to take it over some private properties, but this was going to be a challenge, Archer said. Now the plan calls for running the trail across property owned by the Nature Conservancy in West Virginia, which is now partner on the project.
Progress has been delayed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he said.
“I think now the first leg of that project is good to go,” Archer stated. “We’ll be ready as soon as we can create the design and start construction. I think it’s a positive thing and I think it will be great because it will connect us to the Bluestone (River), and once there, we’re also hopeful to be able to continue the trail down to Pipestem.”
The trail will start at the Brush Creek Falls Pavilion along Brush Creek Road. A trail section going to the falls will be improved, then it will be extended to the Bluestone River.
Community Development Director Jeff Johnson with the Region I Planning & Development Council drafted the funding request.
“He did an exceptional job of putting that request together for the additional funding and Jeff is personally familiar with that trail system and has partnered with the county every step of the way,” Archer stated. “We have a pretty good-sized Bluestone Water Trail group, so we can resume our meetings soon and get to work on it.”
