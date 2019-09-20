PRINCETON — A local healthcare center has received a hefty federal grant.
Bluestone Health Association has received a $300,000 grant, according to a release from U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller. The grant is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.
“The funding from the Department of Health and Human Services goes a long way in ensuring that all West Virginia’s have access to good quality healthcare,” Miller said in the release, “Making our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family is my priority and this is another important step towards achieving that goal.”
