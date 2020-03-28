PRINCETON — Medical professionals clad in personal protection equipment were ready Friday when a local clinic opened another option for drive-through COVID-19 testing in Mercer County.
People seeking tests for the coronavirus also known as COVID-19, started arriving that morning at Bluestone Health Center on Beckley Road.
Linda Hutchens, CEO of the Bluestone Health Association, described the process and the association’s plans for more drive-through testing in other parts of the county.
“Today we’re having drive-through coronavirus-19 testing and they could just drive through, and if they meet the CDC requirements they can have the test today,” Hutchens stated.
People were first given a flu swab to see whether they had influenza, Hutchens said. If flu was not present, then they were tested for COVID-19.
The health center had tested five patients as of early Friday afternoon. Tests, which took 15 minutes or less to complete, were being offered until 2 p.m.
Plans call for offering drive-through testing periodically at the association’s other locations, Hutchens said. These locations include the Bluestone Family Practice on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, and the Southern Bluestone Health Center at 200 12th Street Extension in Princeton, Bluestone Medical Center in Oakvale, and possibly at the Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm.
Outside, family nurse practitioner Sabrina Huffman and other medical professionals were wearing masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPD). Gloves were changed after serving each patient, and other parts of the PPD gear were changed when necessary.
“I actually perform the tests,” Huffman said. “I evaluate the patient, listen to their heart and lungs to see if they need an antibiotic or any other medication.”
Patients who meet the criteria for COVID-19 are tested for the virus. Huffman said she contacts the patients when the clinic gets the tests’ results.
Most of the people who arrived for testing were from Mercer County, but people from other counties can be tested, too, if they meet the criteria, Huffman stated.
People who are still working while most other residents are told to stay at home came to Friday’s drive-through to be tested.
“We’ve had a couple of health care workers come in,” Huffman said. “We’ve had a grocery store worker come in to be tested.”
Drive-through testing continued Friday at Princeton Community Hospital. Director of Marketing Rick Hypes said seven people used the drive-through testing Thursday at the Parkview Portico entrance. The testing is being offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients who come for testing must have a physician’s order or a physician must send an order to the hospital ahead of time. Hypes said he did not have figures for test results, positive or negative, on Friday.
The hospital plans to use kits that will allow testing at the hospital.
“As for the test kits that will enable us to test in-house, we are still hopeful they will be delivered next week,” Hypes said. “We’ve received no delivery date confirmation.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
