KEGLEY — A local clinic’s personnel waited their turn and rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to get their first injections of a recently-arrived COVID-19 vaccine.
Representatives of the Bluestone Health Care Center off Beckley Road drove Monday to a distribution hub in Lewisburg and received about 30 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. After the vaccine was thawed Tuesday, the first vaccinations started for the clinic’s staff.
Dr. Joseph Morrello, D.O., was the first person to be vaccinated. He felt it was important to start setting an example.
“I just think with the current outbreak worldwide, that I think the sooner we can these vaccines in us, the quicker we can develop an immunity to it and hopefully tap down the outbreak,” he said.
The fact that the vaccine against COVID-19 is new could cause some hesitation to get it, Morrello said. He planned to tell his patients that he was being vaccinated.
“From my research of it, it appears it is going to be essentially safe,” he stated. “But where it is a new vaccine, there is, you know, some unknown with it.”
Another physician at the health center, Dr. Phil A. Peterson, M.D., was next in line for a vaccination. He said that the vaccine contains no live virus, and has no potential for infecting its recipients.
“We’ve gotten 30 doses, and all of those doses have already been spoken for,” Peterson said. “We’re probably going to have to be looking to trying to get some more because of the demand for doses just among our staff. I think we originally had 31 sign up, but we’ve had more sign up as we speak.”
The people who were vaccinated waited 15 minutes before leaving the room to make sure they were not having any adverse reactions. General side effects can include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever, according to guidelines given to the recipients. Peterson said side effects showed that the body was reacting to the vaccine and working on becoming immune.
Bluestone personnel received their first shot Tuesday, and they are scheduled to receive a second dose in 28 days.
“It’s exciting to see the opportunity to get the vaccine,” Peterson said. “Not only among our staff, but ultimately to the population in the area just because of the issues we’ve been dealing with in the pandemic; but also as a geriatrician, I am really excited to see this vaccine become available to the geriatric population who is most at risk.”
Studies involving about 30,000 volunteers have shown that the Moderna vaccine is equally effective among all age groups, ethnicities and genders, boundaries, Peterson said. It is about 94.1 effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.
“I’m not just setting an example,” Peterson added. “I’m actually trying to make sure I’m taking care of myself so I can try to be there to help others; but also I’m not the youngest doctor around, number one; but number two, I’m also on (the medication) Humira and actually I’m immune compromised because of that.”
Healthcare workers being immunized Tuesday were part of Phase I, according to Susan Plumley, RN, quality/risk manager. The next vaccinations will be for patients 80 years old and older “in the next coming weeks.” The National Guard has asked for Bluestone to start with older patients, then gradually start vaccinating younger ones.
“We’ll put it on our billboards, we’ll start calling and doing emails,” Plumley replied when asked how patients will be alerted about when they can be vaccinated.
Each vial of vaccine contains about 10 doses, and Bluestone Health Care Center received three vials from the National Guard when they were picked up at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, Plumley said.
The Moderna vaccine, which is kept frozen until needed, can be stored in a regular freezer, a regular refrigerator or in a cooler with dry ice; however, it must be used within 12 hours after being thawed, Plumley said.
The Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine requires freezers capable of keeping it as cold as 70 degrees below zero, she said. The Bluestone Health Care Association has ordered special freezers able to keep vaccine as cold as 85 degrees below zero so its centers will be ready if the Pfizer vaccine becomes available.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.