PRINCETON — A local health care provider is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing today in light of the recent spike in cases being recorded in Mercer County.
The Bluestone Health Care Association will have drive-through testing today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at its Thorn Street facility in Princeton, according to Susan Plumley, RN and quality and risk manager.
“This is due to the spike that we’ve noticed,” she said. “If they have insurance we’ll take that, but we won’t turn anybody away. It’s going to be a drive-through. We just want to get our community tested.”
Many of the positive COVID-19 cases that the health care association has been seeing are asymptomatic, Plumley said.
“Most of our positives had no symptoms or they think they have a sinus infection and it turns out to be COVID,” she stated. “Symptoms that we’re seeing now are sa dry cough or allergy symptoms. That’s why our testing is up and that’s why our positives are up. If someone were to come in with even flulike symptoms, we test them for the flu, the strep and COVID.”
Bluestone Health Care Association is doing COVID testing at all its sites, and additional drive-through testing will be scheduled within the next week, she said. Separate drive-though events will be scheduled for flu vaccinations.
Mercer County recently experienced its largest seven-day surge in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. The cumulative total jumped from 545 on Oct. 14 to 650 as of Tuesday, which is a 105-case increase.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Clinic, said then that nine more cases are “probable” and 180 cases of the 650 were still active.
Donithan said the surge was likely caused by variables including more testing, spread related to students returning to schools and sports, and the increasing use of a “rapid test” which gives results in 15 minutes.
This spike in cases and more quarantining resulted in Mercer County schools closing and returning to remote learning only at least through Oct. 30. However, sports events have continued.
An additional positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday afternoon at Glenwood School requiring additional student and staff to be quarantined, according to a statement from Mercer County Public Schools. The affected individuals were notified.
In Virginia, Tazewell County Public Schools issued a statement about its current standing with COVID-19 in the schools. As of Thursday, there were three actively positive cases among Richlands-area students, none among Tazewell-area students and two in the Bluefield, Va. area, according to Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy.
There were 105 actively quarantined students in the Richlands area, six in the Tazewell area and 22 in the Bluefield, Va. area, Stacy said.
The school system reported that there was six actively positive COVID-19 cases among school employees in the Richlands area, one in the Tazewell area and none in the Bluefield, Va. area. In the Richlands area, 28 school employees were actively quarantined, and there were three in the Tazewell area and five in the Bluefield, Va. area, Stacy said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
