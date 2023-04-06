PRINCETON — A Mercer County healthcare provider is among the agencies across West Virginia that will be sharing in more than $7 million of federal funding being allocated to help health services.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that $7,302,301 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be distributed to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.
The funding will specifically be used to advance two medical research projects through West Virginia University and establish psychiatry residency training programs through Marshall University. The funding will also support three local health centers as they continue to provide critical care for their communities.
Bluestone Health Association: Health Center Cluster will be receiving $2,596,878. This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Mercer County.
Linda Hutchens, CEO of the Bluestone Health Care Association in Mercer County, was unavailable Wednesday.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.3 million in these six critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” Manchin said. “The funding announced today will help advance two vital medical research projects and establish psychiatry training programs across West Virginia, as well as support three local health centers. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”
