PRINCETON — A Mercer County health organization is among the health providers across West Virginia sharing in more than $12.8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA).
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Monday a sum of $12,824,107 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA) for health centers across West Virginia.
The Bluestone Health Association in Mercer County will received $1,801,784.
“Healthcare facilities across our state are vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially our health centers that provide West Virginians with essential health services in rural communities across our state. This funding will help West Virginia’s health centers stay afloat during these difficult times and allow them to continue serving every West Virginian that needs healthcare across the Mountain State. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need to get through this terrible pandemic,” Manchin said.
“Providing the proper resources for the health centers in our state is absolutely a priority, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Capito said. “Our brave healthcare professionals are stepping up every day to protect their fellow West Virginians, and I am very grateful for their service. Health centers and their staff play such an important role in the well-being and health care infrastructure of our state, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal funds like this.”
