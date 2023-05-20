BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is transferring about 100 parcels of land to its Municipal Land Bank to offer for sale, the largest number of properties to be available at one time.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said most parcels are small and located in residential areas, often vacant lots between houses.
Heltzel said the city accumulates the property over time through donations, mainly because owners have no intention of using the property and don’t want to pay taxes on it. They can also obtain the property through tax sales.
“They may not want to pay the fees and taxes on it so they are just willing to let it go back to the city,” he said. “Most are small, a half-acre or less. The largest parcel is 1.65 acres.”
Adjacent property owners often want the land, he said, to extend their yards or just for privacy.
The Land Bank was created several years ago as a way to better dispose of property the city obtains since state Code allows more leeway for a Land Bank than it does for the city.
Heltzel said the city would hold auctions under certain guidelines to dispose of one piece of property at a time and follow a more cumbersome process.
But under the Code, the city also has the option of establishing a Land Bank that can provide a streamlined procedure for the sales that is not the same as a public auction.
At next week’s Tuesday City Board meeting, a second reading will be held on an ordinance authorizing a bulk transfer of the parcels owned by the city to the Land Bank.
Once that is done, members of the Land Bank board will meet later and officially accept the parcels.
Heltzel said the parcels can then be listed on the city’s website, cityofbluefield.com, under Quick Links and Municipal Land Bank.
“It is currently shut down because we will be getting all of these properties moved over,” he said of the Land Bank information.
Heltzel said anyone can visit the link, which has an interactive map of the parcels that are located all around the city, and express an interest in a property or properties.
“Just click on the parcel that you would be interested in and submit a request for it,” he said. “Those requests come directly to me and a few weeks before the Land Bank meeting I will send out letters to let everybody know when the Land Bank meeting is. I have to let all of the adjacent property owners know as well. Everybody can bid on a property.”
When the Land Bank Board meets this summer, probably in August, those interested in a parcel can come before the board, say what they want to do with the property, and submit a bid.
The board will go into executive session at the end of the meeting and decide on approvals.
“The parcels usually sell for about what the assessed value is,” Heltzel said.
He said this process is much more efficient than before.
“Everybody can come to the Land Bank board and get the properties from there,” he said. “That will be make it easier because we don’t consistently have to file multiple deeds. We just knock it all out at one time.”
All property transfers are “fee simple,” he said, which means the owner has no stipulations from the Land Bank on how the land can be used.
However, it is up to the potential bidder to check on the zoning status, he added, which can also be found online, if they are thinking about using the land for some kind of business.
Most will be zoned R2, which is residential, and a variance may be required if the land is to be used for something other than residential.
The advantage for the city is it gets the property back on the tax rolls and in citizens’ hands for upkeep.
Heltzel said some property the city obtains that is in an area with a potential for economic development will not be sold with this process.
“Anything that has strategic development purposes is not part of what you will find in the Land Bank,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
