BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield, W.Va., woman was sentenced Thursday in Tazewell County Circuit Court on credit card fraud charges.
According to court records, Angela “Angie” Marie Lambert entered no contest pleas to two counts credit card theft and one count receiving stolen goods from credit card fraud. She was sentenced to a total of three years on the charges, with three years suspended, placed on supervised probation for two years and paid court costs in the amount of $1,493.
Three other counts were “nolle prossed,” which means they were withdrawn but could be reinstated with cause.
Lambert was a home caregiver and housekeeper who was arrested in June 2019 in Bluefield, Va., according to Chief M. Shane Gunter of the Bluefield, Va. Police Department.
“While operating in that capacity she is believed to have fraudulently obtained personal information, credit card/ bank information of clients, and then utilized those services to obtain goods for financial gain,” Gunter said. “As of the first of July (2019), several victims have come forward claiming Lambert has worked for them and they have money missing from their home and/or fraudulent charges made to their credit or bank accounts.”
Lambert was indicted on the charges in March.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
