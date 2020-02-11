BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield area woman has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing heroin within Mercer County.
According to a release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Cassandra Tiller, 36, of Bluefield, was sentenced to federal prison. Tiller was given an eight-month prison sentence with three years of supervised release.
"Make no mistake we are winning. Our communities are safer and I've put drug dealers on notice. We are fighting every day to take back our communities and protest West Virginia families from drug dealers like Tiller," Stuart said in the prepared statement.
In 2017, Tiller admitted that she had distributed heroin near the Montcalm area of Mercer County to confidential informants. She also admitted to selling heroin to confidential informants in two other instances, Stuart said.
"The opioid epidemic wreaked havoc in communities throughout southern West Virginia and we continue to hold the poison peddlers and chaos makers accountable," Stuart said in the release.
The prosecution was handled by Negar Kordestani and John File, assistant United States attorneys. The investigation of the case was completed by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The presiding over the hearing was done by Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
