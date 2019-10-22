TAZEWELL, Va. — A Bluefield woman has been arraigned in Tazewell County on a felony murder charge in connection with a June drug overdose death that involved fentanyl.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis announced the arraignment Tuesday, saying Brieanna Marshe Walker, 26, of Old Bramwell Road, was indicted in September by a Tazewell County grand jury on a felony murder charge as well as distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Dennis said the grand jury heard evidence that Walker engaged in text messages with the victim, William Keith Wilson, about a narcotic transaction for heroin. Walker allegedly sold the victim heroin which was mixed with a lethal dose of two forms of fentanyl shortly after the text exchange and in the parking lot of a local business.
A witness later observed Wilson slumped over in his truck and after checking on him, discovered Wilson may be deceased.
Dennis said the witness contacted the Bluefield, Va. Police Department which responded immediately and confirmed Wilson had passed away.
The autopsy report confirmed that Wilson died from acute fentanyl and acetylfentanyl toxicity, Dennis said.
“Further investigation showed that Walker was in possession of some personal items of the victim which she was holding for collateral from the narcotics distribution,” he added.
"In the Commonwealth of Virginia, if you sell drugs to another person and they die as a result of taking them, you can be charged with felony murder,” Dennis said. "If you sell drugs in Tazewell County and another person dies as a result, my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Every single life matters to us. We also ask that you please continue to keep Mr. Wilson's family in your prayers."
Dennis said the Code of Virginia defines felony homicide as “the killing of one accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties, while in the prosecution of some felonious act … is murder of the second degree and is punishable by confinement in a state correctional facility for not less than five years nor more than forty years.”
Walker, who was being held in Mercer County for a probation violation, waived extradition to Virginia on Monday.
Dennis said she was arraigned today and her case is currently set in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to be heard on Dec. 13.
Walker is being held at the Tazewell Regional Jail without bond.
This case was investigated by the Bluefield Virginia Police Department and assisted by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office. A special thanks to Mercer County Probation Office, Mercer County Sheriff's Office, and Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for their assistance with this case. The case is being prosecuted by Dennis and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jessica Gunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.