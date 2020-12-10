The Walmart Supermarket in Bluefield, Va. is temporarily closing today at 2 p.m.
Charles Crowson, Walmart corporate communications director, made the announcement this afternoon, saying it s part of a “company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.”
Crowson said the store will remain closed through Friday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Saturday at 7 a.m.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” Crowson said in the announcement. “When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”
These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures already put in place during the pandemic to help protect associates and customers, he said, “including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.”
Crowson said Walmart will continue “working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, he said, and the company understands the role it plays in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
