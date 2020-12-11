BLUEFIELD, Va. — Shoppers arriving Thursday afternoon at the local Walmart Supercenter had to stop at the front door when they saw a sign announcing that it had been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitizing.
The Walmart in Bluefield, Va., closed at 2 p.m. Thursday “as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building,” Charles Crowson, director/WMT Corporate Communications said in response to an inquiry from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Crowson said the Bluefield, Va., location would remain closed through today, “providing the store’s associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Saturday, Dec.12 at 7 a.m.”
Walmart has locations in Princeton and in Claypool Hill, Va., as well. Crowson said Walmart had “no other plans for temporary store or club closures at this time.”
“Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time,” he said when the temporary closure was announced.
Shoppers said they were wondering why the Walmart parking lot looked empty. Some learned about the closure only after they walked up to the front doors and saw a sign.
“That door’s locked,” Jeff Glass of Springville, Va., said, adding that the likely reason was COVID-19.
Leslie Harry of Bluefield, Va., was driving from the parking lot after she learned the store was closed.
“I believe that they’re cleaning. It would be nice,” she said.
Another customer, Matthew McFarland of Bluefield, walked up to the doors and saw the sign.
“Well, it is what it is,” he remarked. “What else can you do?”
One woman was waiting for a ride near one of the entrances. She was in the Walmart when employees started telling shoppers that the store was closing at 2 p.m.
“I was done,” Melinda Miller of Bluefield, Va., said. “I’m just glad I’d gotten my groceries. They just came up and started telling us at 10 until (2 p.m.). It caught me by surprise. I was getting ready to go get dog food. I didn’t get to get it.”
Miller also didn’t have a chance to buy her last Christmas present, but she planned to buy it later.
“I’ll make it back later,” she said.
Walmart issued the following statement when the closing was announced:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves”
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
