BLUEFIELD, Va. — The town of Bluefield has started a search for a new town manager.
Mayor Donnie Linkous said Thursday the current town manager, Trent Crewe, will work through Oct. 25.
“I think the world of him,” Linkous said of Crewe. “He is a wonderful person.”
But Crewe was hired to work only three days a week and that eventually proved to not be enough and Linkous said it was “overwhelming” for the town, which needs a full-time manager, and for Crewe, who is an attorney and has a private practice in Wytheville.
His departure is amicable, Linkous said. “He understands. There are no hard feelings.”
When Crewe was hired after former manager Mike Watson left, everybody thought three days a week would be sufficient.
“But it is a big job,” Linkous said. “It really is full time, and even more. We need to find somebody who can be here five days a week.”
Town council members “talked about it and talked about it,” he said, but in the end the decision had to be made.
After Crewe leaves, assistant manager James Hampton will be in charge, with Kim Hernandez, executive assistant to the town manager, second in command.
“The mayor only handles things they can’t handle,” Linkous said of day-to-day operational decisions that may come up.
Crewe will also remain available to help the town after he leaves.
“Mr. Crewe would try to help out at any time,” Linkous said. “He is one of the finest people in the world.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.