BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new town manager has been selected for Bluefield, Va.
Trenton G. Crewe, Jr., the former mayor of Wytheville who has served as the town of Bluefield’s legal counsel since June 2020, was selected to serve as town manager during the Tuesday, Jan. 26, town council meeting, a press release issued by the town Thursday said.
The statement said Crewe’s law firm, Cassell & Crewe, P.C., has been the town’s legal counsel since June 2020. Crewe assumed the interim town manager duties last November when an advertised search for the position began.
The statement said due in large part to the pandemic, town council decided to postpone acting on the applications received and employ Crewe for a period of three years in the role of town manager.
“Council is happy to employ someone with Crewe’s experience and expertise,” Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous said in the press release. “We look forward to working with him to continue to improve the quality of life for our citizens, attract businesses, and streamline our government.”
Linkous said Crewe has a good working knowledge of town organization, process and staff.
Crewe had previously served as the mayor of Wytheville, Va. for 28 years. His law firm represents more than a dozen local governments.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bluefield and work with the outstanding employees of the town,” Crewe said in the press release.
The statement added that Crewe plans to still maintain his law practice on a reduced scale.
Mike Watson, the previous town manager, resigned last October to accept the position of county administrator of Carroll County, Va.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.