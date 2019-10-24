BLUEFIELD, Va. — A move by the Town of Bluefield to address the feral animal problem with an ordinance is on hold for now after community input on the issue.
Several people spoke at a public hearing Tuesday night on whether to move forward with an ordinance to deal with “public nuisance” animals by imposing penalties for feeding them.
But Mayor Don Harris said most speakers at the public hearing want to work with the town to find a way to save the animals, mostly feral cats.
“Most are in favor of working together with the town to preserve the cats,” he said. “They want to work to save the cats.”
Harris said town council did not take a position on the ordinance at the hearing and wanted community input before moving forward.
“We will be working with those who expressed an interest in forming a committee to more ahead with saving the cats,” he said. “If it’s okay with them we will put in some form of the ordinance. We are willing to work with them.”
Town Attorney Matt Friedman said recently the issue of public nuisance animals has become a concern for town residents because providing food for them can result in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
“It’s not aimed at any particular type or breed of animal,” he said. “What the aim of this ordinance is is to reduce or stop or have a way to improve unsanitary situations in the corporate limits of town.”
Animals, like feral cats, can live in dilapidated houses or sheds.
This can create a public nuisance as well as lower property values.
Friedman said Virginia State Code refers to feral animals as companion animals and it’s a broad category that can include dogs, cats or about any animal that can be brought and sold.
The idea, he said, is to prevent feeding or generally encouraging the animals to gather and also to prevent wild animals to come into town because there is food available.
Friedman mentioned a recent problem related to feeding birds in town and even bears will go where food is left out.
He also pointed out this is a different ordinance from one already in place to deal with residents who may own more animals than they can properly care for.
Although a public hearing was not necessary for the town to adopt the ordinance, Friedman said town council wanted to hold one to receive input from residents.
The public hearing notice said that, if adopted, the ordinance “would declare any companion animal that creates unsafe or unsanitary conditions within the corporate limits of the Town of Bluefield to be a public nuisance. Additionally, the proposed ordinance, if adopted, would make it a Class 4 misdemeanor or civil penalty for any person to create or encourage such a public nuisance.”
Harris said some who attended the public hearing expressed support for the ordinance but there was “overwhelming support” to make sure the feral cats are saved.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
