BLUEFIELD — The town of Bluefield, Va. is one step closer to owning and operating the former Fincastle on the Mountain Country Club.
According to Mike Watson, town manager, the town is set to close on the property on September 30. As for changes to the property, these are still being discussed.
During the Tuesday Town Council meeting, it was decided and unanimously voted on, that the name would change to just Fincastle. On a proposed logo brought before the council, it featured mountains and trees and read Fincastle, Bluefield, Va. As for the logo, options are being sought.
“I like the name,” Councilman Ron Holt said, “This is going to be the brand for the place and I’d like to at least see a few options.”
Councilman Jarrod Bailey seconded Holt’s interest in further logo options by saying, “It is your brand.”
This logo will be seen on building awnings, shirts, clothing, and more, according to Watson.
Also during the council meeting, a resolution to enable the issuance of $1,900,000 GO bond for the Fincastle purchase was approved. The council unanimously voted yes to this motion.
In August the council was requested to either enforce or appeal an ordinance that limits the time in which a political candidate can post signage. This ordinance, Bluefield’s Town Ordinance 74-1174, states that signs cannot be posted until 45 days prior to the election.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Ron Holt motioned that the council repeals the ordinance. According to Holt, the repeal has been discussed by the councilmen since its suggestion.
“It’s something we can’t enforce,” Councilman Charles Presley, said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
