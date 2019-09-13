BLUEFIELD — The town of Bluefield Va. is ready to welcome Autumn with the 40th Annual Autumn Jamboree set for September 14.
The free event will take place at Jack Asbury Square, the annual event welcomes both residents and guests to enjoy the event. With a plethora of options, there will be activities for all ages.
“The town has always been the type of town to want to give back to the community. The town council also wants to give back. This is just a way that we can give back,” Bluefield Va. Town Attorney, James Hampton, said.
Beginning at noon, the event will last until 10 p.m. Activities planned include bounce houses, a rock wall, live music, and much more. The bounce houses are set to be available from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a release from the town of Bluefield, Va.
From 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. guests will have the chance to climb the rock wall, participate in the extreme air event, or the Lazer Runner Battle Cruiser.
Live musical performances include Ruff Kutt, from 12 to 3, Valley Blue Grass Band from 3 to 4, Lily Comer from 4:30 to 5, Dan Turner from 5:30 to 6, and the Beach Nite Band from 6:30 to 9:30.
Other available events include a black powder shoot off from 8 a.m. to noon, bingo, hayrides, a duck race, art and food vendors, and raffle giveaways.
