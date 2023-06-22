BLUEFIELD, Va. — The town of Bluefield, Va., is searching for solutions to chronic flooding, and is hoping to hear from citizens and business owners who were impacted by the most recent storm.
That flood on May 29 caused widespread problems across the town. Much of the downtown area, in particular, was flooded by the Memorial Day deluge.
A community meeting will be held this evening at 7 p.m. at the town hall chambers to discuss flooding issues, according to town council member Chuck Presley.
“It’s a gather information type of meeting,” Presley said of this evening’s forum. “Some people had some really bad losses. It was just unfortunate.”
Presley said flooding has been a problem in the town for many years. He said officials are looking for solutions and are trying to come up with a plan. The town also is seeking state and federal support for flood-proofing projects.
The town — and much of the region — had little advance warning of the impending storm that struck during the early morning hours of May 29.
“We woke up and we knew rain was coming,” Presley said. “When it comes so fast, you only have 15 to 20 minutes.”
Bluefield, Va. Vice Mayor Rick Holman said tonight’s forum will be a town-hall-type gathering to discuss flooding. He said the meeting was organized by Presley.
“Really I think his intent is to just socialize these issues on a town hall forum and try to get some input from the town people affected by it, and just see how we can best help provide assistance and remedy the situation,” Holman said.
Presley said the town is still dealing with damage from the storm.
One problem motorists have probably noticed is the still flashing traffic signal near New Graham Pharmacy on South College Avenue toward Route 102.
Presley said the Virginia Department of Transportation will need to repair the traffic signal.
“That’s a VDOT thing,” Presley said. “I have asked the town manager, and he’s asking for the state to come and fix it. I’m going to assume it was related (to the flood).”
The traffic signal is flashing yellow on one side and then red on the other at the four-way intersection that links South College Avenue with Route 102.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
