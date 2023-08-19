BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield, Va. Lion’s Club is holding a 9/11 golf tournament to benefit scholarships and charities supported by the club, including the Blessings in a Backpack program.
The tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at the Fincastle Golf Course in Bluefield, Va. with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The price is $400 per team, and there is a 20 team limit with cash prices for first, second and third place.
One of the charities that will benefit from the tournament is the Blessings in a Backpack program.
The Lion’s Club of Bluefield, Va. took over the coordination of the Blessings in a Backpack program in the fall of 2022. Lions Club members conduct fundraising activities to purchase the items needed for the backpacks.
Currently the Blessings in a Backpack program serves 215 elementary children in the two Bluefields.
For more information or to sign up, contact Jill Harman (304) 952-1556, Terry Lampert (304) 921-2456 or Bill Peery (304)922-4167.
