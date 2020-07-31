By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Health officials confirmed another six coronavirus cases in Tazewell County Friday, and it was announced that the Bluefield, Va. branch of the Tazewell County Pubic Library is being closed for the time being due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
A statement released by the Tazewell County Public Library said the Bluefield, Va. branch will be closed for the future due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The statement said any citizen who has been to the library and has concerns is asked to contact the Tazewell County Health Department or their local doctor. The statement didn’t provide any further details regarding the potential exposure to the virus or how many people it may have involved.
The Virginia Department of Health reported six new virus cases in Tazewell County Friday morning, pushing the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 87. That’s up from 81 on Thursday.
So far five COVID-19 related hospitalizations have been reported in Tazewell County during the past two weeks.
The number of virus cases in neighboring Buchanan County also increased Friday by two cases bringing the county’s cumulative total to date to 71.
Virginia does not currently release information regarding the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.
