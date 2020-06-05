BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va., has formed a committee to look into what can be done to retain an adequate level of health care in the area after the impending closure of in-patient and ancillary services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
Town Council made the decision in an emergency meeting Thursday evening.
The Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors’ said last week BRMC’s inpatient and ancillary services will close by July 30.
They also said the board is working with state and federal authorities “to open a provider-based emergency department on the BRMC campus.”
“PCH is working through the details and regulations to open this department as soon as possible, along with the necessary ancillary services to support its function, including lab and x-ray,” the board said. “The associated physician practices will continue to operate through BRMC.”
Councilman Charles Presley said he had posted a message about the meeting on social media to bring people in to help try to “come up with ideas to remedy this.”
The closure presents a “safety hazard town” because of the lack of medical care, he said, asking if there is a way to save BRMC or build a new hospital on the Virginia side.
“This is very detrimental to us,” he said, with 340 jobs lost as well as the tax revenue impact from the loss of jobs.
“I agree it hurts the community when we lose our health care,” fellow council member Ron Holt said, adding that he does not know if a way can be found to keep it open or obtain a new facility, but if it does not happen “it won’t be because we didn’t try.”
Holt said he would like to see some “options on the table” and “drastic times call for drastic measures.” He also questioned whether any legal action is warranted.
But Town Manager Mike Watson said it is a “very complicated situation” and he does not know if any legal approach is feasible and it could takes “years of litigation.”
He also pointed out the hospital is in another state.
Watson said forming a task force or committee to see if there is any solution at least for now is the best way to go.
He said he had spoken with city officials in Bluefield, W.Va. and “they don’t know any more than we do” about BRMC’s services have to end.
PCH, a non-profit, purchased the for-profit hospital, which had been struggling financially for years, in June 2019 with the hopes of keeping it open and taking advantage of the strengths of both hospitals.
But the decision to close all services except and emergency department was based on economics, the hospital’s board said.
“Unfortunately, numerous market factors coupled with the unexpected and dramatic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the further deterioration of BRMC’s financial situation,” the board said. “In addition to declining patient volume and services, most of the patients in our service area are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or PEIA. Reimbursement from these sources is consistently at a rate far less than the actual cost of caring for the patient.”
That is a point Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy, who spoke at the meeting, made to the council.
Stacy said the closure of many services and loss of jobs is a “blow to economic development,” but he understands how difficult it is for hospitals to survive.
“The problem here truly is hospitals cannot survive when 90 to 95 percent of those receiving medical care are Medicaid or Medicare,” he said, adding the reimbursements for services are so low too much money is lost.
Rescue squads face the same dilemma, he said, and the only solution is to work with federal legislators to increase Medicaid and Medicare payments.
Even if Bluefield could open a new hospital, it would not survive based on such a high percentage of those payments, he added, pointing out that the survival of Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital is because Carilion is a large organization and can absorb the losses there.
Stacy also expressed concern about whether the emergency department at BRMC will be salvaged and if it is what services will offered regarding critical care.
With a longer drive to Princeton, lives may be jeopardized, he added, suggesting the county consider adding highly trained paramedics to the Rescue Squad to help critical care patients survive a longer trip for care.
Several people from the community spoke and agreed to serve on the committee.
Scott Holland, manager for Med Express in the Walmart plaza, said the company he works for cannot provide a hospital, but it could work with the town on keeping a primary care option here.
“We may offer some ancillary services to support the community,” he said.
Other speakers also suggested taking advantage of existing medical services and facilities in the area and also questioned whether PCH can handle the extra patient load that will be created by the termination of services.
Presley said the first meeting of the committee will be on Monday.
PCH said it has open positions in different areas of the hospital and has encouraged displaced workers to apply for positions for which they are qualified. The BRMC Human Resources Department will assist all employees with application for unemployment benefits and job placement in other markets.
In April, about 68 BRMC employees lost their jobs when the OB/GYN and surgical services departments ceased operations “due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said at that time.
No further announcements have yet been made by PCH on any future possible plans for the facility, which had been privately owned until last year and had seen $40 million in improvements between 2010 and 2016.
